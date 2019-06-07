Black Tusk Resources Inc. Announces Flow-Through Private Placement

Vancouver, June 7, 2019 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: TUSK) is pleased to announce a proposed private placement offering of up to 3,000,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.17 per Unit for total proceeds of up to $510,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one flow through common share (a "Share") and one half of one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional share at a price of $0.25 per share for a two-year term (the "Warrant Term").

The proceeds of the offering will be used for mineral exploration.

About Black Tusk Resources Inc.

Black Tusk is engaged in exploration of its mineral properties located in Quebec and British Columbia, Canada. The company has purchased 100% ownership of the Golden Valley property located 35 kilometres north of La Sarre, in the prolific Abitibi region of Quebec.

In addition to trading on the CSE, Black Tusk Resources Inc. trades in the US under the stock symbol BTKRF as well as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 0NB.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn,

CEO

(778) 384-8923

