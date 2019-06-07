Menü Artikel
Sandstorm Gold Royalties Announces Voting Results From 2019 Annual Shareholder Meeting

June 7, 2019

VANCOUVER, June 7, 2019 - The Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (the "Meeting") was held today, June 7 in Vancouver, British Columbia at which 66% of the issued common shares, as of the record date for the Meeting, were represented. Shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions presented, including the re-election of all director nominees, namely Nolan Watson, David Awram, David E. De Witt, Andrew T. Swarthout, John P.A. Budreski, Mary L. Little and Vera Kobalia. Detailed results of the vote for directors are set out below:


Election of Directors

Votes for

% for

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Nolan Watson

76,855,018

99.49%

390,467

0.51%

David Awram

76,267,272

98.73%

978,213

1.27%

David E. De Witt

76,456,584

98.98%

788,901

1.02%

Andrew T. Swarthout

76,451,901

98.97%

793,584

1.03%

John P.A. Budreski

75,272,888

97.45%

1,972,597

2.55%

Mary L. Little

76,504,220

99.04%

741,265

0.96%

Vera Kobalia

75,354,185

97.55%

1,891,300

2.45%

ABOUT SANDSTORM Gold Royalties Corp.

Sandstorm is a gold royalty company that provides upfront financing to gold mining companies that are looking for capital and in return, receives the right to a percentage of the gold produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Sandstorm has acquired a portfolio of 188 royalties, of which 21 of the underlying mines are producing. Sandstorm plans to grow and diversify its low cost production profile through the acquisition of additional Gold Royalties Corp.. For more information visit: www.sandstormgold.com.

SOURCE: Sandstorm Gold Ltd.



