Peloton Option Grant

London, June 7, 2019 - Peloton Minerals Corp. ("PMC" or the "Company") (CSE Symbol: PMC; OTCQB Symbol: PMCCF) has recently granted a total of 2,600,000 incentive stock options to directors and a consultant of the Company. These options are exercisable over five years at an exercise price of $0.10. 1,050,000 of these stock options replace 1,050,000 stock options exercisable at $0.065 that expired May 29, 2019. The consultant receiving 200,000 options on these terms is Graham Murray who provides market making services to the Company.

Peloton Minerals Corp. is a reporting issuer in good standing in the Provinces of British Columbia and Ontario whose common shares are listed on the CSE (Symbol: PMC) and trade in the U.S. on the OTC QB (Symbol: PMCCF). There are 78,604,800 common shares issued and outstanding in the capital of the Company.

Peloton owns three gold exploration projects located in Elko County, Nevada, including Independence Valley which is now under option to Kinross Gold USA. The Company also has a gold project in Montana, USA which is now under option to Frederick Private Equity Corporation and African Metals Corp..

