Asanko Gold Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, June 07, 2019 - Asanko Gold Inc. (“Asanko” or the “Company”) (TSX, NYSE American: AKG) announced that all the resolutions put to shareholders at the Company’s annual general meeting (the “Meeting”) held on June 7, 2019 were duly passed. The results for each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are set out below:
Number of Directors The number of directors of the Company was set at eight (8), with 132,682,260 votes For and 186,329 votes Against.
Election of Directors The eight nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular dated April 29, 2019, were elected at the Meeting as directors of Asanko.
Director Name
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
Colin Steyn
132,562,770
99.77%
305,819
0.23%
Greg McCunn
132,579,745
99.78%
288,844
0.22%
Peter Breese
132,570,795
99.78%
297,794
0.22%
Shawn Wallace
132,552,405
99.76%
316,184
0.24%
Gordon Fretwell
109,411,500
82.35%
23,457,089
17.65%
Marcel de Groot
131,854,140
99.24%
1,014,449
0.76%
Michael Price
132,559,069
99.77%
309,520
0.23%
William Smart
131,898,505
99.27%
970,084
0.73%
Appointment of Auditor
Name
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
KPMG LLP
151,324,379
99.85%
221,545
0.15%
Approval of Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan
Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Against
% Votes Against
62,209,300
56.29%
48,304,632
43.71%
Neither Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
