Terraco Extends Incentive Stock Option Term

VANCOUVER, June 07, 2019 - (TSX Venture: TEN) Terraco Gold Corp. (“Terraco” or the “Company”) reports that the Company has received approval today from the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the expiry date of the incentive stock options (“Options”) issued to directors, officers, employees and consultants of Terraco, in connection with its June 10, 2014 option grant as announced and filed on Sedar (www.sedar.com). The options are exercisable at CAN$0.16 per share and the expiration date is now extended by one year from June 9, 2019 to June 9, 2020. All other terms remain the same as disclosed on June 10, 2014.



About Terraco

Terraco is a gold royalty company with a royalty portfolio that is currently focused largely on or around the multi-million ounce Spring Valley Gold Project located in Pershing County, Nevada.

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "TEN". Please visit the Company's website at www.terracogold.com for additional information.

