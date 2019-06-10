Ivanhoe Mines issues its second annual Sustainability Report

Vancouver, June 10, 2019 - Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) announced today that the company has issued its second annual Sustainability Report.

The report provides an overview of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.' sustainability programs and initiatives conducted in 2018, and highlights the significant accomplishments achieved at its three mine development projects and the new goals set for current and future corporate activities.

The Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. Sustainability Report 2018 has been filed on the Ivanhoe website at https://www.ivanhoemines.com/site/assets/files/4354/ivanhoemines_sustainability_report_2018.pdf. A video describing the report can be viewed here: https://player.vimeo.com/video/340647447?title=0&byline=0&portrait=0.





"Together with our joint-venture partners, Ivanhoe is committed to building modern, safe, mechanized mines that will employ highly-skilled, high-performing employees," said Executive Co-Chairman Robert Friedland. "We really are just getting started on our transformation from a mineral explorer to a leading producer, and we are excited about the significant, positive impact we will have on the areas that matter most to our stakeholders."

In his introduction to the report, President and Chief Executive Officer Lars-Eric Johansson notes that the report outlines how Ivanhoe works with its partners, host communities and employees to achieve sustainability objectives.

"During my 12 years of guiding Ivanhoe's exploration and mine development efforts, I am particularly proud of the company's uncompromising commitment to international best practices in corporate social responsibility, ensuring that we conduct our operations in a manner that is protective of the environment and safe for our employees, contractors and local communities. We will continue to strive toward generating sustainable, long-term benefits that are shared with the host countries and communities where we operate," said Mr. Johansson.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a Canadian Mining Corp. company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa: the development of new mines at the Kamoa-Kakula copper discoveries in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Platreef palladium-platinum-nickel-copper-gold discovery in South Africa; and the extensive redevelopment and upgrading of the historic Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC. Ivanhoe also is exploring for new copper discoveries on its wholly-owned Western Foreland exploration licences in the DRC, near the Kamoa-Kakula Project.

Information contacts

Investors

Bill Trenaman +1.604.331.9834

Media

Kimberly Lim: +1-778-996-8510

Website www.ivanhoemines.com

