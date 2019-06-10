Group Eleven Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, June 10, 2019 - Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSX.V: ZNG; OTCQB: GRLVF; FRA: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or "Company") announces the issuance of 208,333 shares at a deemed price of $0.12 to Canaccord Genuity Corp for advisory fees provided in connection with the Company's offering that was announced on March 1st 2019.

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSX.V: ZNG; FRA: 3GE and OTC: GRLVF) is a mineral exploration company focused on advanced stage zinc exploration in Ireland. The Company's large land package allows Group Eleven to leverage new geological approach and geophysical technology to systematically rethink key aspects of the Irish zinc district. The Company's two key projects in Ireland include: a 60% interest in the Ballinalack project (joint ventured with Nonfemet - one of the largest zinc producers in China), located in north-east Ireland, hosting potential Navan Bed mineralization in the Pale Beds; and a 75.56% interest in the Stonepark project (joint ventured with Arkle Resources plc), located near Limerick, next to one of the world's largest undeveloped zinc deposits: Glencore's Pallas Green deposit. The Company's team includes accomplished mining professionals with direct experience in finding mines, building companies and exploring Irish zinc deposits.

