Scorpio Gold Announces Changes in Management

VANCOUVER, June 10, 2019 - Scorpio Gold Corp. ("Scorpio Gold Corp." or the "Company") (TSX-V: SGN) announces that effective July 15, 2019, Gilbert Comtois will step down from the position of Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of the Company for personal reasons but will continue on as a part-time employee of the Scorpio Gold Corp. to help with transition on an as-needed basis. Dan O'Brien of Golden Oak Corporate Services Ltd. (“Golden Oak”) will be appointed CFO in replacement of Mr. Comtois.



Dan O'Brien has been with Golden Oak since 2012, where he holds the position of Chief Financial Officer for several mineral exploration companies trading on the TSX and TSX Venture stock exchanges. He is a current member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia having obtained his CA designation in 2006. Dan previously spent 8 years with Davidson & Company LLP Chartered Professional Accountants where he specialized in the audit of public companies in the mining and resource sector.

Scorpio Gold Corp. also announces that Janet Horbulyk will be retiring from the position of Corporate Secretary effective June 30, 2019 and Doris Mayer of Golden Oak will be appointed Corporate Secretary in her replacement. Doris Meyer was Vice President, Finance with Queenstake Resources Ltd. from 1985 to 2003 and its Corporate Secretary until 2004. Ms. Meyer organized Golden Oak in 1996 to provide publicly traded mineral exploration companies with administrative, financial reporting and corporate compliance services. Ms. Meyer serves as a Corporate Secretary and/or director of several mineral exploration companies trading on the TSX and TSX Venture stock exchanges.

Scorpio Gold Corp.’s Chairman, Peter Hawley, and CEO, Brian Lock, comment, “Since the inception of Scorpio Gold Corp. in 2007 and its public listing in 2010, Gilbert Comtois has been a fundamental member of the team in guiding the Company through the start up of the Mineral Ridge operation and the acquisition and sales of its other key assets. His professionalism and stringent control of corporate accounting has been a key component of the Company’s success and has laid the foundation for an easy transition to our new CFO. He will be deeply missed and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours. Janet Horbulyk was also a key member of the original team and has been a joy to work with through the growth of the Company. We wish her the very best in her well-deserved retirement.”

Scorpio Gold Corp. holds a 100% interest in the Mineral Ridge gold mining operation located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Mineral Ridge is a conventional open pit mining and heap leach operation. Mining at Mineral Ridge was suspended in November 2017; however, the Company continues to generate limited revenues from residual but diminishing recoveries from the leach pads. Scorpio Gold Corp. also holds a 100% interest in the advanced exploration-stage Goldwedge property in Manhattan, Nevada with a fully permitted underground mine and 400 ton per day mill facility. The Goldwedge mill facility has been placed on a care and maintenance basis and can be restarted immediately when needed.

