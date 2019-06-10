VANCOUVER, June 10, 2019 - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or “Rock Tech”) (TSX-V: RCK; Frankfurt: RJIB) announces that it has collected and analyzed springtime high water samples from its 100%-owned Georgia Lake lithium project in Ontario, Canada.



Environmental Applications Group (“EAG”), collected a springtime high water sample to supplement the regional baseline water quality sampling that was completed by Rock Tech in 2010-2011. The water sampling program helps characterize seasonal and spatial variability in surface water quality and provide supporting information for the permitting process.

“Mining projects in Northern Ontario require a discharge point for effluent, and this can be a long-lead permitting task that we are fortunate to have started many years ago,” said Dirk Harbecke, Rock Tech’s chairman. “Our environmental consultants at EAG have reviewed all available information and have selected a potential effluent receiver. Water samples collected from this location have confirmed excellent water quality that meets Provincial Water Quality Objectives.”

EAG considered several factors when deciding on an appropriate effluent receiver, including a large watershed area, water with concentrations of regulated parameters that are below Provincial Water Quality Objectives (“PWQO”) to allow effluent to dilute without the resulting concentration of any regulated parameter increasing above PWQO, and an area with turbulent mixing in a river rather than discharge to a lake to minimize the risk of inefficient mixing and a chemocline becoming established. The effluent receiver was also considered, as it is in an area without species at risk, trout habitat, remote tourism, parks and conservation reserves, provincially significant wetland or a source for a drinking water treatment plant. This area was also considered to avoid creating new corridors for a pipeline and any cumulative impacts from other dischargers such as mines, pulp and paper mills, or municipal wastewater discharges.

The water samples were submitted to and analyzed by ALS Environmental in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

All scientific and technical information in this news release concerning the Georgia Lake lithium property was reviewed and approved by Karl-Stephan Peters, EurGeol 787, a qualified person (QP) as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About the Georgia Lake Lithium Project

The Georgia Lake project is a lithium-rich pegmatite vein deposit with measured and indicated resources of 6.57 million tonnes grading 1.01% Li2O in addition to inferred resources of 6.72 million tonnes grading 1.16% Li2O. The first PEA for the project, focused exclusively on the main resource area hosting less than 80% of total defined resources, was published in October 2018. Highlights from the PEA included an NPV of $312 million and an IRR of 62.2%.

