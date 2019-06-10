Black Tusk Resources Inc. Receives Drill Permit for Exploration on the Golden Valley Project in Quebec

Vancouver, June 10, 2019 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (C: TUSK) is pleased to announce that it has received the necessary permit for diamond drilling on its Golden Valley property located in Quebec (the "Property").

The exploration permit allows for the construction of 15 drill pads with supporting road access. These drill stations will allow for the testing of two gold-bearing structures as outlined by historic work previously undertaken by other companies (Target I and II, see news release dated March 27, 2019). The drill pads are adjacent to existing logging and mining major access roads.

Target I drilling is designed to verify and expand upon the presence of a gold-bearing shear zone intercepted in prior drill programs. A total of five historic drill holes over a strike length of 600 metres intercepted the gold-bearing shear, including hole LAB87-B2 that reported:

- 0.91 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) over 13.3 metres (m) (51.3m to 64.6m), including - 1.82 g/t Au over 4.5 metres (m) from 57m to 61.5m, including

- 1.4 g/t Au from 57-58.5m, - 2.15 g/t Au from 58.5-60m, and - 1.90 g/t Au from 60-61.5m



(also reported in previous news release dated March 19, 2019)

Ten drill holes over a 1 kilometre strike length are proposed to test Target I.

Target II proposed drilling is designed to verify and expand upon the presence of gold-bearing iron formation structure intercepted in prior drill programs. A magnetic high linear passes through the area of drilling where Noranda Inc. completed a two-hole drill program in 2004. Their reports indicate that hole LAB109-03-01 returned significant values of gold, including:

- 1.40 g/t Au from 51.3m-52m in massive basalt 5-10% pyrrhotite and traces chalcopyrite - 0.51 g/t Au from 107.3-108.2m in iron formation within basalt - 1.25 g/t Au from 109.5m to 112.1m including,

- 0.99 g/t Au from 109.5-110.2m in iron formation within basalt - 2.49 g/t Au from 110.2-111.1m in iron formation within basalt - 0.32 g/t Au from 111.1-112.1m in iron formation within basalt



(also reported in previous news release dated March 19, 2019)

Five drill holes over a 1.2 kilometre strike length are proposed to test Target II.

The company hereby notes that true intercept widths for the drill-hole results shown above have not been calculated. The Company has yet to conduct any work on the property and has not been able to directly verify the exploration results as documented in these historic reports.

The Golden Valley Project is located 26 kilometres south of Hecla Mining Corp - Casa Berardi Mine and lies within the Abitibi Greenstone belt that is host to many world class mineral deposits. The area surrounding the Golden Valley Project drew renewed attention in the 1980's following the Inco Exploration discovery of gold mineralization at the Golden Pond Project, and the gold-silver-zinc-copper discovery at Estrades by Teck Resources.

"Black Tusk is very pleased with receiving our drill permits for the Golden Valley Project in Quebec. Historic work has outlined two important structures where previous drilling returned significant gold values, providing immediate targets for this summer's planned drill program." said Richard Penn, CEO of Black Tusk Resources Inc..''

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Grunenberg is also a director of the company.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

(778) 384-8923

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.