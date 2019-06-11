Continental Precious Minerals - Market Information Update

TORONTO, June 10, 2019 - Continental Precious Minerals Inc. (NEX-CZQ.H) ("Continental") reports that, on February 27, 2019, High Speed Interconnects, LLC ("HSI") filed suit against it in the United States District Court in and for the District of Arizona, the same day Continental issued a statement of claim against HSI in Ontario.

Both the Arizona lawsuit and Ontario statement of claim are being dismissed. Stipulated dismissal papers will be submitted to each court today, and orders approving the dismissal stipulations are expected from the courts in due course. Each party will bear its own fees and litigation costs. No money changed hands between the parties in connection with these settlements. The parties wish each other well in the future.

