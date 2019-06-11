Lithium Chile to Sponsor and Present at the Largest Lithium Conference of 2019

TSX Venture Exchange: LITH

OTC-QB: LTMCF

CALGARY, June 11, 2019 - Lithium Chile Inc. ("Lithium Chile Inc." or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is a sponsor of the 11th Annual Lithium Supply & Markets conference taking place 10-12 June, 2019 in Santiago, Chile. This year's conference has over 450 registrants including representatives from the largest lithium producers and exploration companies in the world, including Ms. Wu Wei, President of Tianqi Lithium and Mr. Alberto Salas, Chairman of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM). Also in attendance are representatives from the major battery manufacturers and many of the largest global chemical companies.

Executives from Lithium Chile, including Mr. Steve Cochrane, President and CEO, and Mr. Jose de Castro Alem, Manager of Lithium Operations, will present at the conference.

Steve Cochrane, President and CEO of Lithium Chile Inc., stated, "We are very pleased to be a sponsor of, and participant in this year's 11th Annual Lithium Supply and Markets Conference in Santiago. The opportunity to present the Lithium Chile Inc. story to so many of major players in the mining, chemical and battery industries is unmatched by any other industry event."

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile is advancing a lithium property portfolio consisting of 166,050 hectares covering sections of 15 salars and 1 laguna complex in Chile.

Lithium Chile's common shares are listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "LITH" and on the OTC-QB under the symbol "LTMCF".

