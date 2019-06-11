Tudor Gold Initiates 2019 Drill Program

Vancouver, June 11, 2019 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (OTC: TDRRF) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to announce that it has begun a two-phase drill hole program at their flagship property, Treaty Creek located in the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. Diamond drilling is starting on the Goldstorm Zone which is on-trend from Seabridges' Iron Cap Zone located five kilometers to the southwest of our Goldstorm-Copper Belle system.

The gold mineralization remains open in all other directions and it is open to depth as well. The focus of the program is to expand the gold mineralization to the southeast in the direction of the footwall zone and to attempt large step-outs to the northeast along the strike of the gold mineralized trend.

Tudor Gold Corp.'s Exploration Manager Ken Konkin, P.Geo. states: "Our crews have worked very hard in order to get the camp operational and to build the required drill platforms to begin the drill program. The goal is to drill along wide-spaced sections in-order to rapidly advance the drill program. The Goldstorm target appears to be a large body of gold mineralization that has been traced for approximately 500 meters along strike and appears to be approximately 300 meters in width. We have yet to encounter the footwall contact zone and the last hole drilled in 2018 was on a 100 meter step-out along strike to the northeast. This drill hole CB18-39 yielded one of the best results of the project to-date ( 0.981 grams per tonne gold over 563.8m ). The richer gold-bearing horizons occur near surface within the uppermost parts of the Goldstorm body; however, the system shows great vertical continuity and extends for approximately 700 meters. Drill hole CB18-39 ended in mineralization, therefore, the true depth of the system is unknown. In addition to the diamond drill hole program, a geophysical team will assess the structural aspects. Crews will utilize a deep ground penetrating radar instrument in order to scan through the glacier and lateral moraine piles. This may give us clues as to the nature of the footwall contact zone and continuity of other regional structures that occur beneath the covered areas of the immediate Goldstorm area."

The first phase of drilling will include 3,600 meters of drilling with five planned drill holes.

Walter Storm, President and CEO stated: "We are confident that Ken Konkin with his geological experience has defined and prioritized the right drill targets for our phase l drilling and we can plan a phase II drilling later this season based upon results obtained from the first round of drilling."

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's Exploration Manager, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

Tudor Gold Corp. is a precious and base metals explorer with properties in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area that hosts past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which Tudor Gold Corp. has a 60 % interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Pretium Resources Inc.'s Brucejack property to the southeast. The Company also has a 60% interest in the Electrum project, earn in options and 100% interests in other prospective projects located in the Golden Triangle area.

