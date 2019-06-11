Project 81 Exploration Update Crawford Nickel - Cobalt Project Encouraging Preliminary Results from Mineralogical Studies

Toronto, June 11, 2019 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTC.PK:NLPXF) is pleased to announce that its Option and JV partner Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. (TSX-V SHL) has released the results of mineralogical studies on drill core samples from the Company's Crawford Nickel-Cobalt project near Timmins, Ontario (see Figure 1).

The recent 1,818-metre, 4-hole drill program resulted in wide intersections of up to 558 m of serpentinized dunite and peridotite with consistent concentrations of nickel, cobalt, palladium and platinum (see news release of March 4th, 2019). The purpose of the study was to determine whether the nickel (and other elements) occur in the sulphide state, which could be economically extracted from the ultra mafic host rocks.

Twelve samples of drill core were selected from 1.5-metre analyzed intervals, to cover a range of nickel, cobalt and palladium contents as well as differing degrees of serpentinization and a range of sulphur contents. Polished thin sections were made from the core samples and were examined under reflected-light microscope and a scanning electron microscope (SEM), which provided chemical analyses of individual mineral grains to aid in their identification.

The following minerals were identified as carrying most of the nickel and cobalt (in order of decreasing abundance): pentlandite (nickel-iron sulphide - 50%), heazlewoodite (nickel sulphide - 35%), awaruite (nickel-iron alloy - 15%) and minor godlevskite (nickel sulphide with minor iron). The pentlandite, which dominates the nickel-bearing mineral assemblage, is considered most promising for economic nickel extraction.

In addition to the mineralogical identification study, an analysis was performed on pulp samples of the 12 core intervals from which the mineralogy samples were taken. Table 1 shows a comparison between the Peroxide Fusion analysis and the Aqua Regia analysis for cobalt and nickel and establishes the potential percentages of 'Liberation" of these key elements.

Table 1

DDH No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cobalt fusion (ppm) Cobalt AR (ppm) Percent

Liberated Ni %

Fusion Ni %

AR-ICP Percent

Liberated S %

Fusion CR18-01 165.0 166.5 1.5 240 193 80% 0.669 0.431 64% 0.28 CR18-01 238.5 240.0 1.5 120 105 88% 0.297 0.203 68% 0.02 CR18-01 243.0 244.5 1.5 170 149 88% 0.487 0.332 68% 0.15 CR18-01 286.5 288.0 1.5 150 130 87% 0.345 0.232 67% 0.18 CR18-01 423.0 424.5 1.5 120 85 71% 0.317 0.203 64% 0.03 CR18-01 588.0 589.5 1.5 110 87 79% 0.272 0.178 65% 0.01 CR18-03 508.5 510.0 1.5 140 108 77% 0.332 0.217 65% 0.01 CR18-03 535.5 537.0 1.5 140 109 78% 0.337 0.227 67% 0.07 CR18-03 594.0 595.5 1.5 150 110 73% 0.349 0.205 59% 0.05 CR18-04 165.0 166.5 1.5 120 52 43% 0.182 0.050 27% < 0.01 CR18-04 216.0 217.5 1.5 260 206 79% 0.647 0.423 65% 0.60 CR18-04 337.5 339.0 1.5 130 103 79% 0.427 0.275 64% 0.20 Mean Cobalt liberation 77% Mean Nickel liberation 62%



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1

The 2018 drilling program by Spruce Ridge and its Joint Venture partner, a group of private investors, was focussed on the Noble Crawford Nickel-Cobalt project, a 3.5-kilometre long body of peridotite, dunite and their serpentinized equivalents. The target was defined by a helicopter-borne magnetic and electromagnetic survey flown by Balch Exploration Consulting Inc. in 2017 and an airborne gravity survey flown by CGG in 2018, both conducted over the entire project area of 100 sq. km. An Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) review of data, provided by Albert Mining Inc. (TSX-V AIIM), also identified the area as being prospective for nickel.

The next phase of exploration for the Crawford project will include additional drilling to assess the dimensions of the mineralized zone, and additional metallurgical tests to determine how much of the nickel and associated metals are recoverable by standard methods.

Vance White, President and CEO of Noble said "we are very pleased with the results that Spruce has reported and in particular the core lengths containing consistent mineralization on this massive anomaly located within easy access from Highway 655, just north of Timmins, Ontario. The mineralogy results to date are very encouraging. We feel the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt project could contain significant tonnage and is close to existing infrastructure including the Kidd Creek milling complex. We look very much forward to Spruce advancing their exploration program as we continue to source additional Option and JV Partners for our extensive 79,000 ha holdings".

Randy S C Singh P.Geo. (ON), P.Eng. (ON), VP Exploration & Project Development of Noble and a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in in Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. And MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, holds in excess of 79,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins - Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81. Project 81 hosts multiple diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com. Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

H. Vance White, President

Phone: 416-214-2250

Fax: 416-367-1954

Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com

Investor Relations

Email : ir@noblemineralexploration.com

