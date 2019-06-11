Patriot Gold Corp Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

LAS VEGAS, June 11, 2019 - Patriot Gold Corp. (CSE: PGOL) (OTCQB: PGOL) announced today that it is making a normal course issuer bid through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Under the normal course issuer bid, Patriot Gold Corp. (Patriot) will purchase up to 4,000,000 common shares of the currently issued and outstanding common shares of Patriot. The normal course issuer bid will not extend beyond May 31, 2020. Any purchases will be made by Patriot at the prevailing market prices of the shares at the time of purchase. All shares purchased will be cancelled. The actual number of shares purchased, timing of purchases and the price at which the shares are bought will depend upon future market conditions and potential alternative uses for Patriot's cash resources.

About Patriot Gold Corp

Patriot is exploring its 100%-owned gold projects in Nevada, which include the Vernal project and the Windy Peak project. Patriot owns a 3% royalty in the Moss Mine in Arizona, now in commercial production. Patriot also owns a 2% royalty in the Bruner gold project in Nevada.

On Behalf of the Board of Patriot

Trevor Newton, President, Director

Contact: 702-456-9565

www.PatriotGoldCorp.com

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release may include statements in relation to the timing, cost and other aspects of future plans, objectives or expectations of Patriot Gold Corp. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Patriot's plans include the risk that actual results of current and planned exploration activities will not be consistent with Patriot's expectations; the geology, grade and continuity of any Mineral Deposits Ltd. and the risk of unexpected variations in Mineral Resources Ltd., grade and/or recovery rates; fluctuating metals prices; unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests; availability of capital and financing required to continue Patriot's programs and preparation of geological reports and studies; delays in the preparation of geological reports and studies; general economic, market or business conditions; competition and loss of key employees; regulatory changes and restrictions including in relation to required permits for exploration activities (including drilling permits) and environmental requirements; timeliness of civil government or regulatory approvals; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Patriot with securities regulators. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Patriot has made numerous assumptions, including that Patriot's future exploration programs will proceed as planned and within budget. Patriot expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. More information is included in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and may be accessed through the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov

SOURCE: Patriot Gold Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/548276/Patriot-Gold-Corp-Announces-Normal-Course-Issuer-BidView source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/548276/Patriot-Gold-Corp-Announces-Normal-Course-Issuer-Bid