Lithium Corporation Commences Fieldwork on Yeehaw Rare Earths Prospect

ELKO, June 11, 2019 - Lithium Corp. (OTCQB: LTUM) ("LTUM" or "the Company"), a North American company focused on Energy Metals Corp. for the growing energy storage sector and high tech industries, is pleased to announce it recently commenced fieldwork on its Yeehaw titanium/rare earth prospect in Southern British Columbia.

Rare Earth Elements (REE's) are currently receiving a lot of attention in the media due to the possibility China, by far the world's largest producer of REE's, may impose quotas on their export, as a retaliatory measure for the tariffs imposed by the current administration on a wide range of Chinese goods. Additionally, the US government recently identified REE's as elements critical to sustained development of the nation's tech industry, and are currently studying ways to enhance or increase domestic production, and diversify supply. Lithium Corporation identified this as an opportune time to further its Yeehaw Rare Earth project in southern British Columbia, where the Company previously discovered titanium/rare earth element mineralization. The 2019 program will consist of geological mapping, prospecting, and petrographics, building off the work performed during the previous two field seasons.

About Lithium Corporation

Lithium Corporation is an exploration company based in Nevada devoted to the exploration for energy storage related resources throughout North America, and looking to capitalize on opportunities within the ever-expanding next generation energy storage markets. The Company maintains a strategic alliance with Altura Mining Ltd., an ASX listed natural resource development company that is currently ramping up production at its 100% owned world-class Pilgangoora lithium pegmatite property in Western Australia. Website: www.lithiumcorporation.com

