Nippon provides update pertaining to the Denain gold property

--Permit applications for bulk-sampling on both the North and South zones of the Denain property have been filed with Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and contacts with the various Ministeries are ongoing;

--Procurement of the required mining equipment is on schedule, the thermal equipment that will be employed at the site is currently in transit from Arizona;

--A project manager has been hired and he is already at work forming his team of miners.

Brossard, June 11th, 2019 - Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. ("Nippon" or "NDR") (TSX-V Symbol: NIP), is pleased to provide an update on the most recent developpements regarding the Denain gold property.

Nippon, as operator of the project will provide additional information and updates regarding the scope of work in a timely manner.

Denain project

The Denain property is located approximately 60 km east of Val d'Or, Quebec and is readily accessible from an all-weather road. Nippon Dragon has in the past assessed the mining potential of the property by performing diamond drilling to evaluate the dip of the vein; the drilling of pilot holes and thermal fragmentation was also conducted during the evaluation process. Follow the link to view the press release pertaining to the previous work conducted on the Denain property: http://www.marketwired.com/press-release/mirabel-resources-inc-conclusive-bulk-sample-results-on-denain-property-532122.htm

About Nippon

Nippon is active in the exploration and the development of gold resources in Quebec. The Corporation holds a gold property Rocmec 1 with resources recognised in accordance with NI43-101 and also an exclusive license for the Thermal Fragmentation mining process.

Le present communique est disponible en francais site web de Ressources Nippon Dragon

The company's growth strategy is based on:

- The development of its gold deposits with the objective of producing revenue from its operations; - Increasing the value of its mining assets by prioritizing the exploration targets; and - The commercialisation and employment of its thermal fragmentation technology.

For additional information:

John Stella, Investor relations (514) 718-7976 jstella@nippondragon.com

Donald Brisebois, President & CEO (450) 510-4442 dbrisebois@nippondragon.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration and production activities and events or developments that the Corporation expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Corporation believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Ressources Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. 7055 Taschereau Blvd., suite 500, Brossard (Quebec) J4Z 1A7

Tel: (450) 510-4442 www.nippondragon.com

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.