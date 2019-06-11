BWR Exploration Inc. Applauds Government of Manitoba

TORONTO, June 11, 2019 - BWR Exploration Inc. (TSXV:BWR) (“BWR”) applauds the efforts of the Ministry of Growth, Enterprise and Trade (“GET”) working with the Ministry of Indigenous and Northern Relations (“INR”) regarding their joint announcement of May 31, 2019, where the Province of Manitoba released the Manitoba-First Nations Mineral Development Protocol, serving as a template for Agreements with First Nations (https://news.gov.mb.ca/news/index.html?item=45315&posted=2019-05-31).



The Protocol defines how Crown-Indigenous consultations will occur during all phases of mineral development, creating a sense of certainty as needed, in order to advance projects in a timely manner through all phases of the mineral development cycle from grassroots and early exploration, through advanced exploration to mine development and closure. This ensures that First Nations, if they so choose, can be actively involved in all phases of development projects within their traditional territories. The protocol includes a process guide and matrix for Crown-Indigenous consultations, as a way to facilitate a mutually agreed to consultation process that can be catered to individual communities, recognizing the individuality of each First Nation in the Province.

BWR was involved in and participated in numerous meetings in Winnipeg and two First Nation communities, as facilitated by GET during the extensive engagement period that commenced in early 2018 regarding BWR’s work permit application for early stage exploratory drilling on its Little Stull Lake Gold Project. The project is located within the traditional territories of both God’s Lake First Nation (“GLFN”) and Manto Sipi Cree Nation (“MSCN”). These two communities are related but separately governed, and as such BWR needed to respect their commonality as well as their individuality as Nations. The meetings resulted in BWR signing a letter of understanding with Chief and Council of GLFN in January 2019 (see press release issued January 23, 2019), although GLFN has reservations about the released Protocol; BWR proposed a similar understanding to MSCN Chief and Council. BWR understands that GET and MSCN are working on a Consultation Protocol apart from the Mineral Development Protocol referred to in the Manitoba News release, as it pertains to the BWR proposed early stage exploration program on MSCN Treaty Land Entitlement selections, which overlap on BWR mineral claims covering the Little Stull Lake Gold project.

BWR Exploration Inc. is a public company focused on exploring for base and precious metals, with its flagship Little Stull Lake Gold Project in NE Manitoba along with other exploration projects in Northern Ontario, and Northern Quebec, Canada. Management of BWR includes an accomplished group of exploration/mining specialists with many decades of operational experience in the junior resource sector. There are currently 68,202,461 shares issued in BWR Exploration Inc..

