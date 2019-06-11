TriMetals Mining Inc. Announces Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting

VANCOUVER, June 11, 2019 - TriMetals Mining Inc. (TSX: TMI, OTCQB: TMIAF), (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions that shareholders were asked to consider at its 2019 Annual Meeting held in Vancouver, British Columbia, were approved.

The number of directors of the Company was set at five and the five directors named in the management information circular of the Company were elected. Voting on the election of directors was conducted by ballot and the results reported by the scrutineer of the meeting are set out below.



Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Antonio Canton 82,586,132 95.08% 4,277,418 4.92% Victor Dario 68,051,461 78.34% 18,812,089 21.66% Roman Mironchik 68,051,711 78.34% 18,811,839 21.66% Robert van Doorn 72,172,411 83.09% 14,691,139 16.91% Tina Woodside 86,714,482 99.83% 149,068 0.17%

About TriMetals Mining Inc.

TriMetals Mining Inc. (TSX: TMI and OTCQB: TMIAF) is a growth-focused gold exploration company creating value through the exploration and development of the near-surface Gold Springs gold-silver project in mining-friendly Nevada and Utah, U.S.A.

The Company's Class B shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under "TMI.B" and have no interest in the properties or assets of the Company other than the collective entitlement to 85% of the net cash, if any (after deducting all costs, taxes and expenses and the amount due to a third party that funded the costs of the arbitration), received by the Company from an award on settlement in relation to the arbitration proceeding against Bolivia for the exploration of the Malku Khota project in 2012.

TriMetals Mining Inc. Contact:



Matias Herrero

Chief Executive Officer

mherrero@trimetalsmining.com

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward looking statements look into the future and provide an opinion as to the effect of certain events and trends on the business. Forward-looking statements may include words such as "shall", "will", and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may materially differ from expectations if known and unknown risks or uncertainties affect our business or if our estimates or assumptions prove inaccurate. Factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, risks more fully described in the Company's Annual Information Form and continuous disclosure documents, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason. Unless otherwise indicated, forwardlooking statements in this press release describe the Company's expectations as of the date hereof.

SOURCE: TriMetals Mining Inc.

SOURCE: TriMetals Mining Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/548475/TriMetals-Mining-Inc-Announces-Results-of-Annual-Shareholders-Meeting