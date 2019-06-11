Lithium Power International Ltd: 11th Lithium Supply and Markets Conference Presentation

Sydney, Australia - Lithium Power International Ltd. (ASX:LPI) (FRA:24L) (OTCMKTS:LTHHF) 11th Lithium Supply and Markets Conference Presentation.Key Points of the Presentation.- Maiden ore reserve estimate of 742 000 tonnes LCE exceeds 20 year mine life production needs, and meets JORC and NI 43 101 standards- Potential to expand resources and reserves below the existing resource currently defined to 200 m Exploration target between 200 m 400 m confirmed by deep borehole results, can add between 1 Mt 2 5 Mt of new resources- First battery grade Li 2 CO 3 samples, meeting commercial high quality battery grade specifications were produced during 2018 using Maricunga's brine from test evaporation ponds 99 4 purity Li 2 CO 3 reached)- Maricunga EIA is being assessed by the Chilean Government and is expected to be concluded in 2019 Approval received for the use of electricity infrastructure Water supply secured- Financing discussions underway. Approaches received from international companies for off take deals.- Ownership 51 Lithium Power International Ltd. (ASX LPI), 31 Borda Group and 18 Bearing Lithium (TSXV BRZ)To view the presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/E45N4C9W





About Lithium Power International Ltd:



Lithium Power International Ltd. (ASX:LPI) (FRA:24L) is a pure-play lithium explorer and developer, focusing on developing and fast-tracking to production the high-grade Maricunga lithium brine project in Chile.



LPI has a well known performing technical team with the experience to take the Maricunga project all the way through the development stages to production.



The regions that LPI is currently focussed on are:



1. Maricunga JV (Chile) – On 13th September 2016, Lithium Power announced the creation of a new JV to develop the world-class Maricunga lithium brine deposit in northern Chile.



2. Pilbara (Western Australia) – LPI has one granted exploration tenement and two pending exploration applications covering 203km2 in the Pilbara region of northern Western Australia. The largest granted exploration tenement is at Pilgangoora-Houston Creek is 2-3km west of the Pilbara Minerals (PLS.ASX) and Altura Mining (AJM.ASX) lithium deposits.



3. Greenbushes (Western Australia) – LPI has two granted exploration tenements covering 400km2 in the Greenbushes area of southern Western Australia. The tenements are adjacent to the world’s largest hard rock lithium mine owned & operated by Tianqi/Talison.



4. Centenario (Argentina) –Through its Argentinian subsidiary, Lithium Power holds a total of 6 granted tenements in the Centenario lithium brine salar within the Salta province of the Puna Plateau. In total, the 6 granted tenements cover an area of 61.52km2. In addition, there is 1 further tenement in the grant review stage.



With the exception of the Maricunga JV, all tenements are 100% owned by LPI or LPSA (including rights to the Centenario tenement which is the subject of review by the Argentinian mining authorities).





Cristobal Garcia-Huidobro - CEO Lithium Power International Ltd. E: info@lithiumpowerinternational.com Ph: +61-2-9276-1245 www.lithiumpowerinternational.com Twitter: @LithiumPowerLPI