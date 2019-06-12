Go Cobalt Joins Yukon Mining Alliance

Vancouver, June 12, 2019 - Go Cobalt Mining Corp. (CSE: GOCO) ("Go Cobalt" and/or the "Company") is pleased to announce new membership with the Yukon Mining Alliance ("YMA").

Go Cobalt has been operating in the Yukon since 2011. The company's original project, Wels Gold, was optioned to K2 Gold in 2016. Go Cobalt secured a new Yukon flagship project in 2017. The Monster Copper Cobalt property is an IOCG project 80 km north of Dawson in the traditional territory of the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation.

The YMA helps promote leadership in exploration and mining effort throughout the Yukon. Go Cobalt is excited to join some of the most respected mining companies in the territory. Mining is the largest private contributor to the Yukon economy and the YMA helps further that legacy. As a measure of success, the Yukon was recently recognized by the Fraser Institute as one of the top 10 mining jurisdictions in the world.

Go Cobalt will be attending the conference in Dawson City July 16th, 2019. This exclusive event invites delegates to join senior leadership from the Yukon mining industry, Government of Yukon and Yukon First Nations in exploring and discussing the geological potential of Yukon.

Hosted in historic Dawson City, delegates are provided hands on tours of Yukon's premier mining properties, one on one meetings with industry leaders and opportunities to network and holistically explore the reasons to invest Yukon.

Go Cobalt develops exciting and relevant mining exploration projects in Canada. Go Cobalt focuses on energy metal projects to help meet the demand for a battery powered future.

