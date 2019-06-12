Galantas Gold Corporation: Lionel John Jack Gunter

TORONTO, June 12, 2019 - Galantas Gold Corp. (the “Company" or “Galantas”). It is with great regret and sadness that Galantas announces the death of its non-executive Chairman, Lionel John (Jack) Gunter.
Jack led the discovery of the Omagh gold deposits in Northern Ireland, currently in development by the Company. Although not actively engaged in management for many years, his contribution to the Company over the years, in addition to his guidance and support as a Director and Chairman, was much appreciated by his colleagues.
He will be greatly missed by his family and his many friends in the natural resources and wider community.
The Board will appoint a Chairman in due course.
Galantas Gold Corp. Roland Phelps C.Eng – President & CEO Email: info@galantas.com Website: www.galantas.com Telephone: +44 (0) 2882 241100
Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nomad) Philip Secrett, Richard Tonthat, Harrison Clarke Telephone: +44(0)20 7383 5100
Whitman Howard Ltd (Broker & Corporate Adviser) Grant Barker, Nick Lovering Telephone: +44(0)20 7659 1234
