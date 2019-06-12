Adventus Zinc Corporation Officially Changes Name to "Adventus Mining Corporation"

TORONTO, June 12, 2019 - Adventus Zinc Corp. ("Adventus" or the "Company") (TSX-V: ADZN; OTCQX: ADVZF) announces that, further to its News Release dated June 5, 2019, the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") has approved the change of name ("Name Change") of the Company to "Adventus Mining Corporation". The Name Change will become effective at the opening of the market on June 12, 2019 and Adventus will continue to trade under the symbol "ADZN" on the TSX-V and "ADVZF" on the OTCQX.

About Adventus

Adventus is a well-financed exploration and project development company, focused on Ecuador. Its strategic shareholders include Altius Minerals Corp., Greenstone Resources LP, Resource Capital Funds, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. and the Nobis Group of Ecuador. Adventus is leading the exploration and engineering advancement of the Curipamba copper-gold-zinc project in Ecuador as part of an earn-in agreement to obtain a 75% ownership interest. In addition, Adventus is engaged in a country-wide exploration alliance with its partners in Ecuador, incorporating the Pijili and Santiago projects to date. Adventus is based in Toronto, Canada, and is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol ADZN and trades on the OTCQX under the symbol ADVZF.

