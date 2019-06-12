Guyana Goldfields Inc. Announces Director Resignation

TORONTO, June 12, 2019 - Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSX: GUY) ("the Company") reluctantly accepts the resignation of Mr. Peter Dey as a director effective immediately. Mr. Dey has resigned to focus on a health issue. Mr. Dey joined the Company as an independent director on March 6, 2019 and the Board will initiate a search for a successor to replace him immediately.
René Marion, Non-Executive Chairman, states, "Although Mr. Dey's tenure on the Board was brief, he actively participated, among other things, in the refreshment of the Board's governance system. We would like to thank him for his significant contributions and wish him all the best in the future."
About Guyana Goldfields Inc.:
Guyana Goldfields Inc. is a Canadian based mid-tier gold producer primarily focused on the exploration, development and operation of gold deposits in Guyana, South America.
