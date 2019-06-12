Harfang acquires the Lake Tapiatic Project by targeting new gold and copper plays in James Bay (Québec)

MONTREAL, June 12, 2019 - Harfang Exploration Inc. (“Harfang” or “Corporation”) (TSX-V: HAR) is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Lake Tapiatic Property (“Property”) located in James Bay (Québec). This wholly owned Property is considered as highly prospective for gold and copper mineralizations. The Corporation is going to undertake a field reconnaissance program on the Property during summer 2019 which will include prospecting and rock sampling.



The Property, composed of 146 claims (7,430.22 ha), was acquired by map designation as part of Harfang’s project generation. This area, easily accessible all-year round by ground transportation, was selected following the identification of several specific features favourable for gold and copper mineralizations (Figures 1 to 2):

Favourable geology: one of the largest sedimentary (wacke, paragneiss and iron formations) and volcanic Archean basins near the prolific contact between the La Grande and Opinaca subprovinces; similar geological settings are known to host gold deposits in James Bay (e.g. Éléonore Mine, and La Pointe and Orfée prospects); chemical traps for gold mineralization;

Favourable lake-sediment geochemistry: strong copper anomalies in lake-bottom sediments in the southern part of the Property from samples collected in 1973 and 1974; original analyses included three major anomalies (255, 200 and 129 ppm); two of these samples reanalyzed in 2010 by the ministère de l’Énergie et des Ressources naturelles du Québec returned similar values (>99.8 percentiles); the third sample was not reanalysed;

Favourable structural context: polyphased deformational events of the volcano-sedimentary package and fold axes dismembered by plurikilometric structural corridors; structural traps for gold mineralization.

Historical exploration work was limited to the eastern part of the Property. Virginia Gold Mines completed an airborne Mag-EM survey in 1997 and Midland Exploration Inc. completed an airborne magnetic survey in 2013 looking for the iron potential of magnetite-rich iron formations. Ground investigation was minimal and restricted to small scale areas.

As a project generator, Harfang is continuously evaluating new prospective grounds in underexplored areas to strengthen its project portfolio. Several of these targets will be prospected during summer 2019 along with the exploration program initiated on June 3, 2019 on the Serpent project. See Press Release dated on May 15, 2019 for more details on the on-going field activities on Serpent.

About Harfang

Harfang is a mining exploration company whose primary mission is to discover New Gold Inc. districts in the province of Québec. Harfang's development model is based on the generation of new mining projects and on the establishment of partnerships with major exploration and mining companies to advance its exploration projects.

The technical and scientific information in this press release has been prepared and approved by François Huot, P.Geo, Chief geologist at Harfang, a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.

For further information, please consult Harfang's website: www.harfangexploration.com.

François Goulet, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 514 940-0670 #339

Email: fgoulet@harfangexploration.com

Web: www.harfangexploration.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Harfang’s periodic reports including the filings made by Harfang from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.