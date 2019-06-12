American Creek Reports That JV Partner Tudor Gold Has Commenced Drilling at Treaty Creek Project

Cardston, June 12, 2019 - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) (OTC Pink: ACKRF) ("American Creek") is pleased to report that JV partner Tudor Gold Corp. has begun a two-phase drill hole program at their flagship property, Treaty Creek located in the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. Diamond drilling is starting on the Goldstorm Zone which is on-trend from Seabridges' Iron Cap Zone located five kilometers to the southwest of our Goldstorm-Copper Belle system.

The gold mineralization remains open in all other directions and it is open to depth as well. The focus of the program is to expand the gold mineralization to the southeast in the direction of the footwall zone and to attempt large step-outs to the northeast along the strike of the gold mineralized trend.

Figure 1. Treaty Creek: Seabridge's Iron cap in background (SW), mineralized zones labeled, Goldstorm in foreground (NE). The Kyba Discovery Contact (red) & the Sulphurets Thrust Fault (blue) are responsible for many world-class deposits.

Ken Konkin, P.Geo., Tudor Gold Corp.'s Exploration Manager stated: "Our crews have worked very hard in order to get the camp operational and to build the required drill platforms to begin the drill program. The goal is to drill along wide-spaced sections in-order to rapidly advance the drill program. The Goldstorm target appears to be a large body of gold mineralization that has been traced for approximately 500 meters along strike and appears to be approximately 300 meters in width. We have yet to encounter the footwall contact zone and the last hole drilled in 2018 was on a 100 meter step-out along strike to the northeast. This drill hole CB18-39 yielded one of the best results of the project to-date ( 0.981 grams per tonne gold over 563.8m ). The richer gold-bearing horizons occur near surface within the uppermost parts of the Goldstorm body; however, the system shows great vertical continuity and extends for approximately 700 meters. Drill hole CB18-39 ended in mineralization, therefore, the true depth of the system is unknown. In addition to the diamond drill hole program, a geophysical team will assess the structural aspects. Crews will utilize a deep ground penetrating radar instrument in order to scan through the glacier and lateral moraine piles. This may give us clues as to the nature of the footwall contact zone and continuity of other regional structures that occur beneath the covered areas of the immediate Goldstorm area."

Darren Blaney, CEO of American Creek stated: "It's great to see the 2019 exploration program commencing at Treaty Creek. Tudor is to be commended for doing what it takes to get a very early start on the much anticipated drilling. We are confident in Mr. Konkin and his team and very much look forward to the realization of a maiden resource calculation at Treaty Creek."

The first phase of drilling will include 3,600 meters of drilling with five planned drill holes.

Walter Storm, President and CEO stated: "We are confident that Ken Konkin with his geological experience has defined and prioritized the right drill targets for our phase l drilling and we can plan a phase II drilling later this season based upon results obtained from the first round of drilling."

Treaty Creek Information

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's Exploration Manager, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia. Three of those properties are located in the prolific "Golden Triangle"; the Treaty Creek and Electrum joint venture projects with Tudor Gold Corp./Walter Storm as well as the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine.

The Corporation also holds the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, and Glitter King properties located in other prospective areas of the province.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at: Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com. Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com

