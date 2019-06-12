Troubadour Mobilizes Field Crews to Amarillo Project, Southwestern B.C.

Vancouver, June 12, 2019 - TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: TR) (OTC Pink: TROUF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has mobilized field crews to its 100% owned Amarillo Cu-Au Porphyry project in southwestern B.C. ("Amarillo"). The planned field work will consist of prospecting, geochemical sampling, geological mapping and a drone survey over high priority areas to further define drill targets for a follow-up exploration drill program commencing in the coming weeks. The Amarillo remains the Troubadour's flagship project and will be the focus of the Company's exploration efforts for the foreseeable future.

The Amarillo project is host to some of the more prospective targets developed in this world-class porphyry camp in decades. Soil geochemical surveys, prospecting and geophysical anomalies established over the last couple of years heighten the potential for a major discovery. The Company's previous drill program at Amarillo was limited to a relatively small portion of the project area and did not sufficiently drill test what the Company now recognizes as some of the most prospective targets.

Mapping and prospecting to be conducted in this phase of work will focus on the Trench and Cap anomalies, which will be priority targets for the forthcoming follow-up drill program. The goal of the current field work is to further refine the drill targets and gain a better understanding of the significance of certain near surface geophysical anomalies.

"We are excited to have field crews back at Amarillo in our quest to locate the source of the Copper mineralization identified at surface within the property. The Company is confident it is on the right track to unlocking the potential of Amarillo," states Geoff Schellenberg, President and Director.

Trench Anomaly

Four holes, totalling 1,341-metres, were drilled at the end of last year and were designed to test a portion of the Trench anomaly (see Company news release dated Dec. 6, 2018 and Jan. 8, 2019). Drill holes AMAR18-01 and AMAR18-03 were designed to test the deeper, strong and broad component of the Trench chargeability anomaly. Of significant interest was the transition to a more favourable and indicative alteration and mineralization zonation towards the end of the hole.

This has resulted in the re-evaluation of the geophysical signature in conjunction with a potential vectoring mechanism that has refined and produced additional targets at the Trench anomaly.

Cap Anomaly

The Cap anomaly is one of the most significant high-priority targets at Amarillo (detailed in Company news release dated Nov. 8, 2018). The anomaly displays the highest resistivity signature draped over the highest chargeability signature encountered to date on the property and covers an area in excess of 600 by 600 metres.

The distinct geophysical features of the Cap anomaly combined with a high degree of silica alteration at surface indicates the intensity of the impregnating fluids. In addition, the presence of a coincident Cu, Mo, Bi, Pb and Zn soil geochemical anomaly and a favourable host rock, reveals a highly prospective metal-rich porphyry target.

Northern Prospect

Initial field work at this prospect will involve prospecting, mapping, soil sampling and drone surveys to determine the source of mineralized sub-crop discovered late last season that contained 4,315 and 4,904 ppm Copper* (0.43% and 0.49% Cu respectively; see Company News Release dated January 8, 2019). The groundwork is designed to quickly advance this target to make it drill ready and complement the existing multi-target summer drill program already planned. The location of the sub-crop samples are 3.3 kms NNW from the recently completed drilling in the Trench Anomaly area.

About Troubadour Resources Inc.

The Amarillo Project consists of seven (7) mineral tenures totalling 4,178 hectares and is situated within the heart of a major mining district. The multi-element geochemical signature of the Amarillo Project is consistent with a large multi-phase mineralizing system and is acutely similar to some of the neighbouring mining operations; such as the Brenda Cu-Mo-Ag-Au porphyry mine located 10 kilometres to the north that produced 278,000 tonnes of copper, 66,000 tonnes of molybdenum, 125 tonnes of silver and 2 tonnes of gold over a twenty-year mine life (source: Brenda Mines website).

Patrick McLaughlin, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

For further information please contact:

Troubadour Resources Inc.

625 Howe Street, Suite 488

Vancouver, BC V6C 2T6

Geoff Schellenberg, President

Office: (604) 681-0221

geoff@troubadourresources.com

Forward Looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45525