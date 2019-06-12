Gitennes Receives Drilling Permit on Second High Grade Gold Project

Vancouver, June 12, 2019 - Gitennes Exploration Inc. (TSXV - GIT) announces that it has been granted a multi-year drilling and work permit for its high grade Maroon gold project located 35 km north of Terrace, British Columbia. This permit is the second multi-year drilling permit Gitennes has received, the first being on the High Grade Snowbird Gold Project near Ft St James, BC on which Gitennes has completed two diamond drill programmes totaling 2,800 metres.

The Maroon Property is strategically located in an active exploration area at the southern end of the Golden Triangle and is bordered by Goliath Gold's Lucky Strike Property (see map attached). Goliath announced encouraging results from work on Lucky Strike in 2018 and will be conducting further work on Lucky Strike this summer.

Gitennes conducted reconnaissance sampling and mapping at Maroon in 2018 with sampling focused on the area around historical workings on the Bear Vein (see news release dated October 3, 2018).

Highlights from the sampling

Area Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) Copper (%) Lead (%) Zinc (%) Lower Adit - Bear Vein (1) 50.4 183 0.42% 9.03% 2.01% 25.4 105 0.18% 4.74% 1.48% 17.15 120 0.55% 5.41% 4.31% Upper Adit - Bear Vein (1) 35.3 245 0.66% 13.85% 3.90% 2.75 64.5 0.01% 2.72% 0.10% Subcrop above Bear Vein Adits (1) 6.67 38.9 0.11% 1.51% 11.45% 7.78 70.1 0.05% 3.62% 10.00% Bear Vein Dump Material (2) 104.5 277 0.07% 14.55% 10.90% 24.9 96 0.06% 3.90% 2.51%

(1)Grab samples from in-situ vein material or subcrop (2)Samples from dump/hand sorted material from Bear Vein

The Maroon property has the potential to host a more extensive precious metal-rich base metal vein system that could be emplaced along a thrust plane demarked by the contact between the prominent pebble and cobble conglomerate and the fine grained siliciclastics. The conglomerate unit forms a prominent ridge that is traceable for at least two kilometres on Gitennes property and the contact between the conglomerate and the siliciclastics provides a good vector to target further exploration for the Bear Vein.

Highlights of the Maroon Property:

Structural corridor containing multiple, sediment-hosted high-grade polymetallic quartz-sulfide veins (Au-Ag-Cu-Zn-Pb)

Exposed veins are greater than one metre wide and have been traced along the surface for up to 1,800 metres; and remain open to the northeast, southwest and at depth.

Selected historical diamond drill results*: 0.63 metres grading 26.1 g/t gold, 32.6 g/t silver, 2.97% zinc and 1.62% lead; 0.30 metres grading 18.9 g/t gold, 117 g/t silver, 3.89% zinc and 6.20% lead; 0.43 metres grading 5.9 g/t gold, 56.1 g/t silver, 8.6% zinc and 3.00% lead



Upside - only eight drill holes to date totaling 789 metres from four set-ups, length from 45 - 192 metres with average length of 98 metres Drilling focused only on area of old adits; Three of four drill pads only over 150 metre strike length Six drill holes encountered vein, two holes not drilled deep enough No comprehensive geochemical or geophysical surveys have been completed and property-wide geological mapping is warranted. Claims in good standing until September, 2020



* Readers are cautioned that a "qualified person" (as defined by National Instrument 43-101) has not yet completed sufficient work to be able to verify the historical information, and therefore the information should not be relied upon.

Gitennes is planning field work at Marron this summer including detailed mapping and sampling and geophysics including a magnetometer survey leading to the outlining of drill targets. The work at Maroon will be in addition to a planned minimum 3,000 metre diamond drill programme at the High Grade Snowbird Gold Project.

About Gitennes Exploration Inc.

Gitennes is in the business of exploring for and advancing gold properties. The Company currently has two high grade gold exploration properties, Snowbird and Maroon, both in British Columbia and a 1% Net Smelter Returns royalty on the 18 million ounce Urumalqui Silver Project in Peru.

For further information on the Company, readers are referred to the Company's website at www.gitennes.com

Gitennes Exploration Inc.

"Ken Booth"

Ken Booth

President





Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of the Company.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

