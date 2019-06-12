Aura Minerals Announces 2019 AGM Results

ROAD TOWN, June 12, 2019 - Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX:ORA) announces the results of the votes held at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 31, 2019 in Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands.



Votes at the Meeting

For additional details on these matters, please see the Management Information Circular of the Company dated April 30, 2019.

To Set the Number of Directors at Four. On a show of hands, voting results for the number of Directors are as follows:

Outcome For % For Against % Against Carried 313,789 97.15 9,203 2.85

Election of Directors. On a vote by ballot, voting results for the election of Directors are as follows:

Nominee Outcome For % For Withhold % Withhold Rodrigo Barbosa Carried 317,813 98.40 5,179 1.60 Paulo Brito Carried 317,946 98.44 5,046 1.56 Stephen Keith Carried 317,946 98.44 5,046 1.56 Philip Reade Carried 316,665 98.04 6,327 1.96

Appointment and Compensation of Auditors. On a show of hands, voting results for the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, and to authorize the Board to fix their remuneration, are as follows:

Outcome For % For Withheld % Withheld Carried 365,547 99.75 899 0.25

About Aura 360° Mining

Aura is focused on mining in complete terms – thinking holistically about how our business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Paua-Pique gold mine in Brazil and the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico. The Company continues to explore options at Sao Francisco. In addition, the Company has two additional gold projects in Brazil, Almas and Matupá, and one gold project in Colombia, Tolda Fria.

