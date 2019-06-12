Aura Minerals Announces 2019 AGM Results
ROAD TOWN, June 12, 2019 - Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX:ORA) announces the results of the votes held at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 31, 2019 in Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands.
Votes at the Meeting
For additional details on these matters, please see the Management Information Circular of the Company dated April 30, 2019.
- To Set the Number of Directors at Four. On a show of hands, voting results for the number of Directors are as follows:
|Outcome
|For
|% For
|Against
|% Against
|Carried
|313,789
|97.15
|9,203
|2.85
- Election of Directors. On a vote by ballot, voting results for the election of Directors are as follows:
|Nominee
|Outcome
|For
|% For
|Withhold
|% Withhold
|Rodrigo Barbosa
|Carried
|317,813
|98.40
|5,179
|1.60
|Paulo Brito
|Carried
|317,946
|98.44
|5,046
|1.56
|Stephen Keith
|Carried
|317,946
|98.44
|5,046
|1.56
|Philip Reade
|Carried
|316,665
|98.04
|6,327
|1.96
- Appointment and Compensation of Auditors. On a show of hands, voting results for the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, and to authorize the Board to fix their remuneration, are as follows:
|Outcome
|For
|% For
|Withheld
|% Withheld
|Carried
|365,547
|99.75
|899
|0.25
About Aura 360° Mining
Aura is focused on mining in complete terms – thinking holistically about how our business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.
Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Paua-Pique gold mine in Brazil and the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico. The Company continues to explore options at Sao Francisco. In addition, the Company has two additional gold projects in Brazil, Almas and Matupá, and one gold project in Colombia, Tolda Fria.
