IMPACT Silver Samples 19.5 G/t Gold over 1.2 Meters True Width Announces the Results of Surface Exploration on the Manto America Gold Target

VANCOUVER, June 12, 2019 - Impact Silver Corp. ("IMPACT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of a surface mapping and sampling program on the Manto America gold target area of the Royal Mines of Zacualpan District, Mexico.

The Manto America area hosts the strongest gold soil geochemical anomaly on IMPACT's claims and extends over an area 3.5 km east-west and 900m north-south. It is located 10km south of the operating Guadalupe processing plant and 7 km north-northeast of the Capire processing plant. The area is being mapped and sampled by IMPACT and to date 33 rock samples greater than 2.0 g/t Au have been collected from historic artisanal underground workings and surface with values up to 19.5 g/t Gold over a true width of 1.2m. Highlights of recent sampling include:

g/t LEAD % ZINC % E405919 Surface Channel 0.50 22.40 7.3 0.02 0.00 C216902 Surface Channel 0.40 21.70 101.0 1.21 1.39 E405174 Underground Channel 0.30 20.40 42.7 0.20 0.44 M148520 Surface Channel 1.20 19.50 8.5 0.01 0.00 E405175 Underground Channel 0.30 15.95 421.0 0.83 2.10 J933319 Surface Channel 0.37 14.50 14.3 0.24 0.06 I941203 Surface Channel 0.10 13.45 23.2 0.51 0.19 C216903 Surface Grab 0.10 9.32 702.0 0.93 2.42 I941483 Surface Channel 0.20 9.12 10.0 0.44 0.03 I941202 Surface Channel 0.30 7.12 17.0 0.28 0.09 E406520 Surface Channel 1.00 6.44 2.3 0.00 0.01 I941204 Surface Channel 0.30 4.21 13.4 0.39 0.06 I941499 Underground Channel 1.00 3.10 41.1 0.60 0.09 E405184 Underground Channel 0.80 3.06 5.5 0.20 0.01 J933087 Surface Channel 0.20 2.87 1.9 0.05 0.01 J934519 Surface Chip 0.45 2.76 19.6 0.38 0.28 E405197 Surface Channel 0.50 2.58 21.0 0.03 0.04 E405205 Surface Channel 0.50 2.58 37.9 0.09 0.28 E405273 Underground Channel 0.70 2.51 46.1 0.16 0.04 I941196 Surface Channel 0.15 2.14 22.5 0.04 0.05

About Manto America Gold Project



Manto America was mapped and sampled by a previous concession owner during the late 1990's when the gold price hovered below $400 US per ounce. The program was followed by limited drilling of six holes with anomalous but not economic results. IMPACT crews are outlining new areas and drill targets on this large gold-in-soil anomaly.

The mineralization is hosted in strongly argillically altered volcanic rocks and is associated with lead and barium suggesting a volcanogenic massive sulphide provenance similar to the Capire silver lead zinc deposit to the south (see IMPACT news release dated January 18, 2016 for details of resources at Capire). IMPACT is continuing to explore the Manto America area with the goal of defining low grade bulk tonnage gold mineralization.

About IMPACT Silver:

Impact Silver Corp. is a successful silver explorer-producer with two processing plants on adjacent districts within its 100% owned large land package in central Mexico with excellent infrastructure and labor force. During the past thirteen years IMPACT has produced over 9.4 Moz of Silver generating revenues of $175 million, with no long-term debt. In the historic Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District three underground silver mines feed the central 535 TPD Guadalupe processing plant.



To the south, in the Mamatla District the Capire processing plant is currently rated at 200 tpd, but is expandable. It is adjacent to an open pit silver mine with a National Instrument 43-101 compliant resource of over 4.5 Moz Silver, 48 million lbs Zinc and 21 million lbs Lead (see IMPACT news release dated January 18, 2016 for details) that is awaiting higher silver prices to be restarted. Since acquiring the project, IMPACT has compiled an exhaustive database with over 5,000 old mine workings, assayed over 34,000 rock samples and over 54,000 drill core samples, analysed over 50,000 soil samples, and put six mines into production. Additional information about IMPACT and its operations can be found on the Company website at www.IMPACTSilver.com .

Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure

Wojtek Jakubowski, P.Geo. is a "qualified person" within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has reviewed, verified and approved the technical information disclosure contained in this press release.

