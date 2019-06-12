UEX Corporation Reports Results of Annual General Shareholder Meeting

SASKATOON, June 12, 2019 - UEX Corp. (TSX: UEX) (“UEX” or the “Company”) reports the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “AGM” or the “Meeting”) held on June 12, 2019 in Saskatoon, SK.
Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each director nominee. A total of 118,168,938 votes were cast or represented by proxy at the AGM, representing 30.98% of the outstanding common shares as of the record date. The following are the votes submitted in respect of the election of directors:
Directors
Tabulation of Votes in Favour
Tabulation of Votes Withheld
Suraj P. Ahuja
112,550,873 (95.25%)
5,618,065 (4.75%)
Mark P. Eaton
112,562,278 (95.26%)
5,606,660 (4.74%)
Roger Lemaitre
110,482,721 (93.50%)
7,686,217 (6.50%)
Emmet McGrath
112,739,650 (95.41%)
5,429,288 (4.59%)
Catherine Stretch
112,702,375 (95.37%)
5,466,563 (4.63%)
Graham C. Thody
112,712,793 (95.38%)
5,456,145 (4.62%)
KPMG LLP was re‑appointed as auditor of the Company.
At the Board of Directors meeting following the AGM, Mr. Graham Thody was re‑appointed Chairman of the Board and Mr. Suraj Ahuja was re-appointed as Lead Director. Mr. Roger Lemaitre was re‑appointed President, Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Laurie Thomas was re-appointed as Vice President Corporate Relations and Ms. Evelyn Abbott was re-appointed as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Bernard Poznanski of Koffman Kalef LLP was re-appointed as Corporate Secretary of the Company.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of UEX
"Roger Lemaitre"
Roger Lemaitre President & CEO UEX Corp. Phone: 306-979-3849 Website: www.uex-corporation.com
