Rubicon Minerals Announces Results of its 2019 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 12, 2019 - Rubicon Minerals Corporation (TSX: RMX | OTCQX: RBYCF) ("Rubicon" or the "Company") announces that all resolutions were passed at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Tuesday, June 12, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The detailed voting results for the election of the directors are set out as below. At the Meeting, all director nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 2, 2019 were elected as directors of the Company.

Director Votes FOR % FOR Votes Withheld % Withheld









Julian Kemp 45,777,960 99.95% 22,999 0.05% Sasha Bukacheva 45,789,130 99.97% 11,829 0.03% Daniel Burns 45,780,335 99.95% 20,624 0.05% Peter Jones 45,780,130 99.95% 20,829 0.05% George Ogilvie 45,788,349 99.97% 12,610 0.03% David Palmer 45,313,282 98.94% 487,677 1.06%

Voting results for the other items of business at the Meeting were as follows:



Votes FOR % FOR Votes Withheld % Withheld Auditor







PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP 45,799,513 100.00% 1,446 0.00% Stock Option Plan Resolution 41,271,756 90.11% 4,529,203 9.89%

The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Rubicon Minerals Corporation

Rubicon Minerals Corp. is an advanced gold exploration company that owns the Phoenix Gold Project, located in the prolific Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. Additionally, Rubicon controls the second largest land package in Red Lake consisting of over 285 square kilometres of prime, strategic exploration ground, and more than 900 square kilometres of mineral property interests in the emerging Long Canyon gold district that straddles the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. Rubicon's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (RMX) and the OTCQX markets (RBYCF). For more information, please visit our website at www.rubiconminerals.com

RUBICON MINERALS CORPORATION

George Ogilvie, P.Eng.

President, CEO, and Director

