VANCOUVER, June 12, 2019 - Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX: NDM; NYSE MKT: NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") announces the voting results from its 2019 Annual General Meeting held on June 11, 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, a total of 238,440,896 common shares were voted, representing 68.99% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of record. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, which included the election of the following directors:

DIRECTOR % of Votes in Favour Desmond Balakrishnan 74% Steven Decker 98% Robert Dickinson 97% Gordon Keep 82% David Laing 97% Christian Milau 97% Kenneth Pickering 90% Ronald Thiessen 98%

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Northern Dynasty is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, Canada. Northern Dynasty's principal asset, owned through its wholly owned, Alaska-based U.S. subsidiary, the Pebble Limited Partnership ("PLP"), is a 100% interest in a contiguous block of 2,402 mineral claims in southwest Alaska, including the Pebble deposit. PLP is the proponent of the Pebble Project, an initiative to develop one of the world's most important mineral resources.

Trevor Thomas

Secretary

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northern-dynasty-reports-annual-general-meeting-results-300866862.html

SOURCE Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.