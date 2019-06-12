Paringa Resources (NASDAQ: PNRL) (ASX: PNL) Company Presentation

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 - Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ: PNRL, ASX: PNL) is pleased to provide a company presentation relating to its Buck Creek Complex located in the Illinois Coal Basin in western Kentucky.

About Paringa

Paringa Resources Ltd. operates the low cost, high quality Poplar Grove Mine, part of the Buck Creek Complex located in the Illinois Coal Basin in western Kentucky.

The Buck Creek Complex includes two fully permitted thermal coal mines: (1) the operating Poplar Grove Mine with production capacity ramping up to 2.8 Mtpa; and (2) the permitted Cypress Mine with planned production capacity of 3.8 Mtpa. Construction of the Poplar Grove Mine has been completed and production ramp-up has begun, with full production capacity targeted in 2020. The Company also has plans to develop the Cypress Mine.

Western Kentucky is one of the world's best mining jurisdictions due to its access to low cost power, utilities, transportation and non-union labour pool. Mining conditions at Poplar Grove are similar to those encountered in neighbouring mines, which rank as some of the most productive room-and-pillar operations in the world.

