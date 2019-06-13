Ximen Mining Corp Engages RADIUS IR for Investor Relations

VANCOUVER, June 13, 2019 - Ximen Mining Corp. (TSX.v: XIM) (FRA: 1XMA) (OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce it has engaged RADIUS IR ('RADIUS') to drive the Company's investor relations efforts in the U.S. Market effective June 17th, 2019.

Christopher Anderson, President & CEO of Ximen, stated, 'Through our strategy of exploration and acquisition of promising gold projects we are positioning Ximen to become British Columbia's next significant gold producer. To ensure we maximize shareholder value we are pleased to be working with RADIUS, a seasoned well-respected advisory firm to communicate our story to a wider audience. We look forward to leveraging their proven resources."

Justin Kulik, Managing Partner of RADIUS, commented,

'Following our interviews with management and our observations of the Company's business model we believe Ximen is poised to become a significant gold producer in the near future. We are excited to work closely with management on all aspects of corporate communications and investor relations as the Company continues to execute its growth strategy.'

About Ximen Mining

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100% interest in all three of its precious metals projects located in southern British Columbia. Ximen's two gold projects are the Gold Drop Project and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project, adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Ximen also recently acquired the option to acquire the Kenville Gold Mine located in Nelson BC. As a publicly traded mining company listed in Canada, the United States and Germany, Ximen offers investors the opportunity to participate directly in the exciting gold market. For more detailed information please visit the company's website at http://www.ximenminingcorp.com. office@ximenmingcorp.com

About RADIUS

RADIUS is a full-service investor relations firm leveraging 18 years' experience providing strategic awareness across all investor mediums from road show events to daily outreach targeting its institutional, retail, and media networks. RADIUS is well-versed in IR best practices and SEC compliance in addition to providing CEO voice leadership advisory services. For more information visit RadiusIR

Rochester, New York based RADIUS, a leading full-service communications firm, has been retained to initiate a comprehensive awareness campaign to increase visibility of the Company within the investment community and to assist management with achieving a fair long-term valuation of Ximen's equity. Since its inception eighteen years ago, RADIUS has developed a strong reputation for its outreach and advisory work with public companies. RADIUS has been engaged for an initial 45 day period for a fee of $5,000.00USD.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

