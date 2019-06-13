First Cobalt to Attend the TD Securities Battery Metals Roundtable

TORONTO, June 13, 2019 - First Cobalt Corp. (TSX-V: FCC, ASX: FCC, OTCQX: FTSSF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce President & Chief Executive Officer, Trent Mell will participate in the TD Securities Battery Metals Roundtable on Tuesday, June 18 and Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at TD's Offices in London, UK.

Mr. Mell will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference to discuss the Company's plans to recommission its permitted cobalt refinery in Ontario, Canada and ongoing discussions with Glencore to supply feed material and financing.

About First Cobalt

First Cobalt Corp. is a North American cobalt company and owner of the only permitted primary cobalt refinery in North America. The Company is exploring a restart of the First Cobalt Corp. Refinery in Ontario, Canada, which could produce over 5,000 tonnes of contained cobalt in sulfate per year from third party feed. First Cobalt Corp.'s main cobalt project is the Iron Creek Cobalt Project in Idaho, USA, which has an inferred mineral resource estimate available on the Company's website. The Company also controls a significant land package in the Canadian Cobalt Camp, spanning over 100 km2 which contains more than 50 past producing mines.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements.

