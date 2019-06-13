Jupiter Gold Corporation Advances Its 100%-Owned Serrita Gold Project

BELO HORIZONTE, June 13, 2019 - via OTC PR WIRE -- Jupiter Gold Corp. (OTC: JUPGF) (“Jupiter Gold Corp.” or the “Company”) today reported that it has received the Exploration Permit from the local mining department for each of the three mineral rights that encompass its Serrita Project for gold. The Serrita Project covers 13,730 acres and is located in the state of Pernambuco, in the northeastern part of Brazil. Jupiter Gold Corp. owns 100% of the Serrita Project.



The Serrita gold district is an area known to host narrow high-grade gold mineralized quartz veins. The Brazilian government-funded CPRM (Mineral Resources Ltd. Research Company) researched this province extensively and confirmed gold mineralization in certain areas within the province. Other companies that drilled in such district have reported results as high as 56 g/t Au from channel sampling of gold-bearing quartz veins exposed in old settler workings.

Following the permitting announced today, Jupiter Gold plans to quickly move to ascertain gold mineralization within each of the three mineral rights of its Serrita Project. In addition, the Company’s technical team believes that copper, manganese, and nickel mineralization may also occur within the Serrita Project areas.

About Jupiter Gold Corporation

Jupiter Gold Corporation (OTC: JUPGF) is a gold royalty company that also fully owns several exploratory-stage projects in Brazil in gold, palladium, platinum, and manganese. Jupiter Gold will be receiving 50% of the gold revenues from the Pindaíba Project, its first royalty project. Additionally, Jupiter Gold owns 100% of six gold projects, 100% of a gold/palladium/platinum project, and 100% of a manganese project, all totaling an aggregate of 101,366 acres.

Jupiter Gold’s annual financial statements are audited by a U.S. auditor. The Company files required periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Its common stock trades in the U.S. over-the-counter market under the ticker symbol JUPGF and its shares may be transacted through various brokers-dealers such as TD Ameritrade, Inc., Glendale Securities, Inc. and Charles Schwab Corp. More information on Jupiter Gold can be found at www.jupitergoldcorp.com. Follow it @JupiterGoldCorp.

Brazil Minerals Inc. (OTC: BMIX) currently holds a 49% ownership stake in Jupiter Gold Corp..

Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Jupiter Gold Corp.'s management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward- looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: business conditions in Brazil, general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, availability of capital, Jupiter Gold Corp.’s ability to maintain its competitive position and dependence on key management. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. We advise U.S. investors that its projects, as of now, do not have measured “reserves” as such term is specifically defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Marc Fogassa, CEO

Jupiter Gold Corp.

www.jupitergoldcorp.com

ir@jupitergoldcorp.com

@JupiterGoldCorp