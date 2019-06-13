Stratabound Announces Completion of Share Consolidation and Trading of New Shares

CALGARY, June 13, 2019 - Stratabound Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SB) (“Stratabound” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the consolidation of its common shares on the basis of 6 (six) old shares per 1 (one) new share that was approved by the Company’s shareholders on May 21, 2019.
After the share consolidation, Stratabound has a total of 35,037,087 common shares outstanding, or 39,169,270 shares on a fully diluted basis. The post-consolidation shares begin trading on June 13, 2019.
President and CEO Kim Tyler commented, "We are extremely pleased to complete the share consolidation, which is an integral part of our financing plan for 2019. The Company will now meet the threshold pricing levels for private placements and can move forward to raise the capital needed for our exploration program at Golden Culvert this year."
For further information contact:
R. Kim Tyler, President and CEO 705-822-9771 info@stratabound.com www.stratabound.com
