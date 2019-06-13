Pasinex Announces Management Change

TORONTO, June 13, 2019 - Pasinex Resources Ltd. (CSE: PSE) (FSE: PNX) (The “Company” or “Pasinex”) announced today that Wendy Kaufman, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, has advised the Company that she will resign from the organization to pursue another opportunity.



Steve Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pasinex, commented, “On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Pasinex team, I want to thank Wendy for her commitment and leadership she has demonstrated during her time with us and wish her the very best in her new opportunity. Pasinex, despite challenges, will carry on determined to increase cash flow so we're able to grow our projects in Turkey and Nevada.”

Ms. Kaufman will remain with Pasinex until June 30 to assist with an orderly transition. Pasinex will begin a search process to identify a replacement for Ms. Kaufman immediately.

About Pasinex

Pasinex Resources Ltd. is a Toronto-based mining company which owns 50% of the producing Pinargozu high grade zinc mine and, under a Direct Shipping Program, sells to zinc smelters / refiners from its mine site in Turkey. The Company also holds an option to acquire 80% of the Spur high-grade zinc exploration project in Nevada. Pasinex has a strong technical management team with many years of experience in mineral exploration and mining project development. The mission of Pasinex is to build a mid-tier zinc company based on its mining and exploration projects in Turkey and Nevada.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although Pasinex believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, exploration results, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.