Gatling Commences Comprehensive Exploration Program at Larder Gold Project, Ontario

Vancouver, June 13, 2019 - Gatling Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GTR, OTC: GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling") is pleased to announce that it has commenced the summer field exploration program at its Larder Gold Project in Larder Lake, Ontario. Phase one activity will include surface mapping and sampling. Phase two will comprise outcrop testing and 3,500 m of drilling on the new Kir Vit zone (Figure 1). This is in addition to the ongoing 10,000 m drill program at the existing deposits at Larder.

Nathan Tribble, VP Exploration commented, "This is a greatly anticipated exploration program. Analysis of the recently acquired Kir Vit land package identified a number of very attractive target areas and significantly enhanced the potential of the Larder project as a whole. Work has already commenced, and we are looking forward to sharing results as they come in."

Phase One Summer Exploration Program

- Surface Mapping and Sampling. Focus will be on the northern part of the property. Samples will be taken of all encountered outcrops with significant characteristics. Data will be utilized to further enhance geological models and planning. Historical surface samples across the land package include 19.0 and 12.8 g/t Au south of Cheminis, 5.6 g/t Au at Bear Lake and 7.9 g/t Au at the Kir Vit. - Multiple Targets. The Larder Gold project hosts numerous types of gold mineralization within its 3,370-hectare land package. 2019 priority targets include Kir Vit intrusive related mineralization, magmatic porphyry style mineralization, and Timiskaming conglomerates (Figure 3).

Phase Two Summer Exploration Program

- Test New Exposures. The Kir Vit Shaft zone has multiple strong structures associated with it including faults, dykes and veining. The Company plans to expose new outcrops to test these features and support drill targeting. - Additional 3,500 m Drill Program. The Company has budgeted approximately 3,500 m of drilling for the Kir Vit zone, in addition to the ongoing 10,000 m drill program at the Bear, Cheminis, and Fernland deposits. Drilling will follow up on historical intersections (including 41.6 g/t Au over 2.2 m, 29.7 g/t Au over 0.9 m and 56.9 g/t Au over 0.6 m) and explore new targets designed to test geophysical anomalies coincident with gold-bearing surface samples (Figure 2).



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Larder Gold Project with geology and Nettie Lake Gold Trend



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2. Kir Vit IP Geophysics with Drilling, Surface Geology and Samples



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3. Larder Gold Project with 2019 targets

QA/QC

Field samples are sent for assay at ActLabs in Timmins, Ontario. A representative sample is secured and retained on site. All samples are analyzed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA techniques. Samples returning greater than 5.0 g/t gold are analyzed utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Certified reference standards and blanks are routinely inserted into the sample stream as part of Gatling's quality control/quality assurance program.

About Gatling Exploration

Gatling Exploration Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 km east of Kirkland Lake. The project is 100% controlled by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 3,370-hectare project area is positioned 7 km west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Tribble, P. Geo., VP Exploration of Gatling Exploration Inc. and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Nav Dhaliwal, President and CEO

Gatling Exploration Inc.

For further information on Gatling, contact Investor Relations

Telephone: 1-888-316-1050

Email: ir@gatlingexploration.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements: Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainness and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.