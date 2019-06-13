International Lithium not Affected by Argentina Glacier Law

Vancouver, June 13, 2019 - International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTC PINK: ILHMF) (the "Company" or "ILC") has taken note of the recent Supreme Court of Argentina decision in which the Court rejected a claim brought by Barrick Gold Corp. that the Argentina Glacier Protection Law was unconstitutional. This law, driven by environmental considerations, prohibits mining in Argentina where such mining is on or near glaciers or is on permafrost, and implementation of this law would inhibit certain projects in such areas, or might put them on hold indefinitely.

The Company's only current interest in Argentina is its part-ownership in the Mariana project joint venture with Ganfeng Lithium. The Board of Directors of the Company has sought and obtained reassurance that the location of the Mariana project is outside the scope of the Argentina Glacier Protection Law, as there are no designated glaciers in the vicinity of Salar de Llullaillaco, the site of the Mariana project. Consequently, the Board is pleased to report that the Supreme Court of Argentina decision would appear to have no effect whatsoever on the developmental viability or timescale of the Mariana project.

