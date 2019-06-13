MGX Minerals Wins 2019 Suzanne West Environmental Excellence Award at the Global Petroleum Show

VANCOUVER, June 13, 2019 - MGX Minerals Inc. ("MGX" or the "Company") (CSE: XMG / OTCQB: MGXMF / FSE: 1MG) is pleased to announce the Company has been awarded the Suzanne West Environmental Excellence Award at the 2019 Global Petroleum Show ("GPS") being held in Calgary, Alberta for its project entitled "Powering the Cleantech Economy with Innovation Wastewater Treatment." Launched in 2014, the Global Petroleum Show Awards Gala serves to be at the forefront of new industry trends and celebrates the leaders who drive change, shine a spotlight on excellence and promote healthy advancement within the petroleum industry.

"Recognition of MGX's technology at the 2019 GPS is a great endorsement from the oil and gas industry," said MGX President and CEO Jared Lazerson. "These areas of cleantech and new energy are experiencing a fundamental shift and we are proud to be a part of transitioning the oil industry towards electrification and continue to bridge traditional energy with the renewable energy economy."

About Global Petroleum Show

The Global Petroleum Show (GPS) is North America's Leading Energy Event attracting more than 50,000 international and domestic oil and gas executives from over 21,000 companies. Officials from government, national and international energy companies across the entire supply chain convene at GPS to share innovative technologies, conduct business and engage in complex and controversial discussions aimed to shape the future of the energy industry. The show also provides a platform for all industry players to develop strategies for oil and gas, renewables, and introduce new energy sources not yet discovered.

About MGX Minerals

MGX Minerals Inc. is a diversified Canadian resource and technology company with interests in global advanced material, energy, and water assets. Learn more at www.mgxminerals.com.

