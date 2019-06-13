Vizsla Announces Stock Option Grant And Appoints Martin Bajic as CFO

Vancouver, June 13, 2019 - Vizsla Resources Corp. (TSX-V: VZLA) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") announces that it has granted stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of Vizsla, under the Company's stock option plan. An aggregate amount of 1,319,000 stock options have been granted with an exercise price of $0.17 per share, exercisable for a period of five years from the date of the grant and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Management Update

Additionally, Vizsla is pleased to announce that it has appointed Martin Bajic as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Bajic replaces the Company's outgoing CFO, Kenneth Phillippe.

Michael Konnert, President and CEO stated, "I want to thank Ken for his contributions to the Company, we wish him the best in his future endeavours. I would also like to welcome Martin Bajic as our new CFO. I have worked with Martin over the past year and am very pleased to have Vizsla benefit from his experience."

Mr. Bajic holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree and a Diploma in Accounting from the University of British Columbia and is a Chartered Professional Accountant. Since August 2011, Mr. Bajic has served as Chief Financial Officer and a director of Navy Resources Corp., a junior mining company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Mr. Bajic has served as a director and senior executive officer of numerous public companies.

Private Placement

Further to the private placement that closed on June 6, 2019, the Company wishes to note that an additional $6,000 cash was paid, and 40,000 warrants were issued to Shaw and Partners of Sydney, Australia as a finder's fee.

About Vizsla Resources

Vizsla is a mineral exploration company engaged in the business of the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The Company has approximately 33,000,000 shares outstanding and controls the 100%-owned Blueberry copper-gold asset in British Columbia. Vizsla's common shares trade under the symbol "VZLA" on the TSX-V. The Company website can be found at www.vizslaresources.com

Contact Information: For more information and to sign-up to the mailing list, please contact:

Michael Konnert, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (604) 838-4327

Email: michael@inventacapital.ca

