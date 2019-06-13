Gran Colombia Gold Announces Voting Results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Held Today
TORONTO, June 13, 2019 - Gran Colombia Gold Corp.’s (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders was held today. The detailed results of the votes for each matter to be acted upon are set out below:
|Item
|Description of matter
|Outcome
|Voted
|Voted (%)
|1.
|Fixing the number of directors at seven.
|Approved
|10,280,175 For
34,289 Against
|99.67%
0.33%
|2.
|The election of the following individuals as directors of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting of the Corporation or until their successors are appointed or elected:
|Serafino Iacono
|Approved
|10,275,973 For
38,491 Withheld
|99.63%
0.37%
|Miguel de la Campa
|Approved
|10,283,020 For
31,444 Withheld
|99.70%
0.30%
|De Lyle Bloomquist
|Approved
|10,283,015 For
31,449 Withheld
|99.70%
0.30%
|Mónica De Greiff
|Approved
|10,303,165 For
11,299 Withheld
|99.89%
0.11%
|Hernan Juan Jose Martinez Torres
|Approved
|10,280,805 For
33,659 Withheld
|99.67%
0.33%
|Robert Metcalfe
|Approved
|10,282,690 For
31,774 Withheld
|99.69%
0.31%
|Jaime Perez Branger
|Approved
|10,175,533 For
138,931 Withheld
|98.65%
1.35%
|3.
|Appointing KPMG LLP as auditors of the Corporation at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors.
|Approved
|15,580,857 For
172,355 Withheld
|98.91%
1.09%
|4.
|The adoption of the Shareholders Rights Plan dated as of January 2, 2019.
|Approved
|10,242,956 For
71,508 Against
|99.31%
0.69%
About Gran Colombia Gold Corp.
Gran Colombia is a Canadian-based mid-tier gold producer with its primary focus in Colombia where it is currently the largest underground gold and silver producer with several mines in operation at its Segovia and Marmato Operations. Gran Colombia is continuing to focus on exploration, expansion and modernization activities at its high-grade Segovia Operations.
Additional information on Gran Colombia can be found on its website at www.grancolombiagold.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
For Further Information, Contact:
Mike Davies
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 360-4653
investorrelations@grancolombiagold.com