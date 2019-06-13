Eastfield Resources Ltd. Announces Closing Of Private Placement

Vancouver, June 13, 2019 - Eastfield Resources Ltd. . ("Eastfield" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the private placement announced April 29, 2019.

Closing consisted of the issuance of 1,800,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit, for total consideration of $90,000 with each unit consisting of one common share and one share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"), with each whole Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.10 until June 13, 2021.

The Company paid cash finders' fee of $1,200 to PI Financial in connection with this private placement.

All of the securities issued pursuant to this private placement, including any shares issued pursuant to the exercise of the Warrants forming part of the units, are subject to a hold period which expires on October 13, 2019.

David M Douglas, CPA, CA

CFO, Director

Eastfield Resources Ltd.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.