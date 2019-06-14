MEG Energy provides Annual and Special Meeting voting results

CALGARY, June 13, 2019 - MEG Energy Corp. (TSX:MEG) announces voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 13, 2019.

Shareholders elected all directors nominated by management, the results being as follows:

Director

Vote For

Withhold Vote

#

%

#

% Jeffrey J. McCaig

170,399,517

86.95

25,575,046

13.05 Derek Evans

195,491,151

99.75

483,412

0.25 Grant Billing

192,602,669

98.28

3,371,894

1.72 Ian Bruce

192,668,953

98.31

3,305,610

1.69 Harvey Doerr

187,220,953

95.53

8,753,610

4.47 Judy Fairburn

195,435,899

99.73

538,664

0.27 Robert Hodgins

191,355,413

97.64

4,619,150

2.36 William R. Klesse

195,731,440

99.88

243,123

0.12 James D. McFarland

176,235,887

89.93

19,738,676

10.07 Diana J. McQueen

188,292,979

96.08

7,681,584

3.92

Messrs. Billing and Bruce and Ms. Fairburn are newly elected independent members of the board.

Shareholders approved all unallocated stock options under the Corporation's Stock Option Plan with 83.19% of the votes cast being in favour and approved all unallocated restricted share units under the Corporation's Treasury-Settled Restricted Share Unit Plan with 90.15% of the votes cast being in favour.

Shareholders confirmed the amendment and restatement of the Corporation's by-law no. 3 and by-law no. 5, in the form of the Corporation's 2019 Consolidated General By-Law, with 99.76% of the votes cast being in favour.

Shareholders also passed a resolution accepting the Corporation's approach to executive compensation, with 85.41% of the votes cast being in favour.

Lastly, shareholders approved the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year.

About MEG

MEG Energy Corp. is focused on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is actively developing enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize SAGD extraction methods. MEG's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MEG".

