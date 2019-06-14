MEG Energy provides Annual and Special Meeting voting results
CALGARY, June 13, 2019 - MEG Energy Corp. (TSX:MEG) announces voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 13, 2019.
Shareholders elected all directors nominated by management, the results being as follows:
|
Director
|
Vote For
|
Withhold Vote
|
#
|
%
|
#
|
%
|
Jeffrey J. McCaig
|
170,399,517
|
86.95
|
25,575,046
|
13.05
|
Derek Evans
|
195,491,151
|
99.75
|
483,412
|
0.25
|
Grant Billing
|
192,602,669
|
98.28
|
3,371,894
|
1.72
|
Ian Bruce
|
192,668,953
|
98.31
|
3,305,610
|
1.69
|
Harvey Doerr
|
187,220,953
|
95.53
|
8,753,610
|
4.47
|
Judy Fairburn
|
195,435,899
|
99.73
|
538,664
|
0.27
|
Robert Hodgins
|
191,355,413
|
97.64
|
4,619,150
|
2.36
|
William R. Klesse
|
195,731,440
|
99.88
|
243,123
|
0.12
|
James D. McFarland
|
176,235,887
|
89.93
|
19,738,676
|
10.07
|
Diana J. McQueen
|
188,292,979
|
96.08
|
7,681,584
|
3.92
Messrs. Billing and Bruce and Ms. Fairburn are newly elected independent members of the board.
Shareholders approved all unallocated stock options under the Corporation's Stock Option Plan with 83.19% of the votes cast being in favour and approved all unallocated restricted share units under the Corporation's Treasury-Settled Restricted Share Unit Plan with 90.15% of the votes cast being in favour.
Shareholders confirmed the amendment and restatement of the Corporation's by-law no. 3 and by-law no. 5, in the form of the Corporation's 2019 Consolidated General By-Law, with 99.76% of the votes cast being in favour.
Shareholders also passed a resolution accepting the Corporation's approach to executive compensation, with 85.41% of the votes cast being in favour.
Lastly, shareholders approved the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year.
About MEG
MEG Energy Corp. is focused on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is actively developing enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize SAGD extraction methods. MEG's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MEG".
SOURCE MEG Energy Corp.
Contact
Investors: Helen Kelly, Director, Investor Relations, T 403-767-6206, E helen.kelly@megenergy.com; Media: Tara McCool, Vice President, Corporate Communications, T 403-767-1485, E tara.mccool@megenergy.com