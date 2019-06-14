Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Eastplats Announces Voting Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and a Construction Update

08:45 Uhr  |  CNW

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Trading Symbol: ELR (TSX); EPS (JSE)

VANCOUVER, June 14, 2019 - Eastern Platinum Ltd. ("Eastplats" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all of the nominees proposed as directors and listed in the management information circular dated May 6, 2019 (the "Circular") were elected as directors of Eastplats at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 13, 2019 (the "Meeting").  At the Meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were also re-appointed as auditors of Eastplats and the Company's Stock Option Plan was approved for a further three years.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Business

Outcome of Vote

Votes For

Votes
Against

Votes Withheld









1.

To set the number of Directors

Approved

52,493,076
(99.16%)

442,711
(0.84%)

2.

Resolution electing:







(a)  Diana Hu;

Approved

52,457,746

(99.10%)

478,041

(0.90%)

(b)  Michael Cosic;

Approved

52,460,896

(99.10%)

474,891

(0.90%)

(c)  George Dorin;

Approved

52,467,693

(99.12%)

468,094

(0.88%)

(d)  Bielin Shi;

Approved

52,455,793

(99.09%)

479,994

(0.91%)

(e)  Nigel K. Dentoom; and

Approved

52,466,593

(99.11%)

469,194

(0.89%)

(f)  Xin (Alex) Guan

Approved

52,442,223

(99.07%)

493,564

(0.93%)

as directors of the Company.















3.

Resolution appointing
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as
auditors of the Company for the
ensuing year and authorizing the
directors of the Company to fix
their remuneration.

Approved

53,856,732

(99.13%)

469,945

(0.87%)









4.

Resolution approving the
continuation of the Company's
Stock Option Plan for a further
three years.

Approved

52,358,292
(98.91%)

577,495
(1.09%)

 

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Eastern Platinum Ltd.



Contact
Eastern Platinum Ltd., Rowland Wallenius, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, rwallenius@eastplats.com (email), (604) 800-8200 (phone)
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Eastern Platinum Ltd.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.eastplats.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap