Cipher Resources Inc. to Change Name to Empress Resources Corp.

13:20 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, June 14, 2019 - Cipher Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Cipher") (TSX-V: CIFR) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors have approved a change in name of the Company to "Empress Resources Corp.". The change in name remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and the completion of all applicable regulatory filings. The Company will provide further information as soon as it is available.

On behalf of Cipher Resources Inc.

Per: Alexandra Woodyer Sherron
President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact Alexandra Woodyer Sherron at +1.604.331.2080 or alexandra@cipherresources.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Cipher Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/548743/Cipher-Resources-Inc-to-Change-Name-to-Empress-Resources-Corp


Neuste Artikel
