Cipher Resources Inc. to Change Name to Empress Resources Corp.

VANCOUVER, June 14, 2019 - Cipher Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Cipher") (TSX-V: CIFR) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors have approved a change in name of the Company to "Empress Resources Corp.". The change in name remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and the completion of all applicable regulatory filings. The Company will provide further information as soon as it is available.
On behalf of Cipher Resources Inc.
Per: Alexandra Woodyer Sherron President and Chief Executive Officer
For further information, contact Alexandra Woodyer Sherron at +1.604.331.2080 or alexandra@cipherresources.com.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!