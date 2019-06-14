Melkior - Denton UAV-MAG(TM) Survey Completed

Timmins, June 14, 2019 - Melkior Resources Inc. is pleased to announce that the detailed magnetic maps for the Denton Project have been received. A compilation and interpretation map has been compiled, it is available for download at:

http://www.melkior.com/rch-content/uploads/Denton_Drone_Mag_Survey_2019.pdf

The new magnetic map, considered with other relevant geological information, indicates that the Denton Project may have considerable gold potential. Published geological maps indicate that the Porcupine Destor Fault Zone (PDFZ) crosses the southern portion of the claim group, the PDFZ is intersected by a converging sequence of ultramafic volcanic units. Of special interest is a series of MDI occurrences that extend from the Denton Project northeasterly towards the Tahoe Canada/ Lakeshore Mine. This potential mineralized trend from the Denton Project to the northeast lies exclusively within the land holdings of Tahoe Canada. One Tahoe's last exploration projects in Timmins West, before their curtailing of exploration due to problems in Guatemala, was located six kilometers northeast of the Denton Project (yellow dots on the compilation map). Tahoe Canada drilled a fence of holes over the area that hosts historic Mineral Deposit Inventories: MDI42A05SE00041, MDI42A05SE00059, MDI42A05NE00114, MDI42A05SE00054. These MDI's highlight the occurrence of gold mineralization associated with the contact of ultramafic, mafic volcanic rocks and hematized feldspar porphyries, locally with gold mineralization. A review of the MDI files and their locations indicates that this association continues unabated to the boundary of the Denton Project. Interested parties are encouraged to download and review the above Map that highlights this information.

Melkior is extremely encouraged the magnetics survey validates the ultramafic trend. The presence of the PDFZ on the southern portion of the claim group in conjunction with the MDI trend illustrates the high exploration potential of the Denton project. The potential for gold mineralization associated with the contacts between mafic, ultramafic units and feldspar porphyries appears to extend mineralization similar to the Rusk Zone at the Tahoe mine towards the Denton Project.

Melkior is in the process of defining an exploration plan and budgets for the remainder of 2019.

Wade Kornik, P.Geo., has approved the information contained in this release. Mr. Kornik is the Ontario Exploration Manager of the Company and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Keith James Deluce, CEO

For more information, please contact:

Melkior Resources Inc.

E-mail: info@melkior.com

Tel: 705-267-4000

Head Office: 66 Brousseau Ave., Suite 207, Timmins, ON P4N 5Y2 Canada

The reader is invited to visit Melkior's web site www.melkior.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the

TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.