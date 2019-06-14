Copper Mountain Mining to Hold Fixed Income Investor Meetings

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

VANCOUVER, June 14, 2019 - Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (TSX: CMMC | ASX:C6C) (the "Company" or "Copper Mountain") has engaged Clarksons Platou Securities AS, BMO Capital Markets and Deutsche Bank Securities to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in Europe, Asia and the United States, commencing Wednesday, June 19, 2019. A U.S. Dollar-denominated 5-year Nordic-style senior secured bond issue may follow, subject to, inter alia, market conditions.

Proceeds from such a bond issue would be directed for refinancing of the Company's existing outstanding debt, mine expansion and general corporate purposes.

About Copper Mountain Mining Corporation

Copper Mountain's flagship asset is the 75% owned Copper Mountain mine located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Copper Mountain mine currently produces approximately 90 million pounds of copper equivalent, with average annual production expected to increase to over 110 million pounds of copper equivalent in 2020. Copper Mountain also has the permitted, development-stage Eva Copper Project in Queensland, Australia and an extensive 4,000 km2 highly prospective land package in the Mount Isa area. Copper Mountain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CMMC" and Australian Stock Exchange under the symbol "C6C".

